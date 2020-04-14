PICS: R37 million SA-Zim border fence vandalised, army deployed to patrol

South Africans have questioned the quality of the newly constructed 40km Beitbridge border fence between Zimbabwe and the country after it was vandalised and poles were allegedly stolen.

Pictures showing damage to the fence have been brought to the attention of Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, who said she was aware of the matter and was investigating.

She said: “The contractor has increased security personnel. The defence force has also been requested to patrol the border fence. This was a project by DPWI to secure the borders and repair and replace the fence which has been badly damaged.

“I have requested that the department of defence increase security measures as reinforcement to protect our borders especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

De Lille said government was also considering additional security methods such as surveillance, sensors and alarms.

In pictures that have been circulating, it seems a donkey cart was used as a getaway vehicle.

With regard to the Beitbridge border fence which DPWI is erecting and criminal elements damaging the fence: I am investigating this matter. The contractor has increased security personnel. The Defence force has also deployed soldiers to patrol the border. pic.twitter.com/G5g6eEO4eI — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 13, 2020

Our 37 million rand worth Beitbridge fence riddled and poles stolen while still under construction pic.twitter.com/BtJF61nqZm — rudzani tshivhase (@RTshivhase) April 13, 2020

Have you seen this Tannie? pic.twitter.com/JQC8tjL9wZ — El Chapo! (@LotSla) April 13, 2020

