General 9.4.2020 02:30 pm

Correctional services says prisoner did not have Covid-19, death under investigation

News24 Wire
Correctional services says prisoner did not have Covid-19, death under investigation

Image: iStock.

According to SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights president Golden Miles Bhudu, the man was denied treatment and an official allegedly commented that he had Covid-19.

A civil rights organisation claims that an inmate at Groenpunt prison in the Free State died on Sunday after he was refused treatment for Covid-19.

But correctional services officials denied that the man had the disease and said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

According to SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights president Golden Miles Bhudu, the man was denied treatment and an official allegedly commented that he had Covid-19.

“The male nurse that came along with them said these words: ‘I will not take you to the hospital unit because you will infect other inmates in the hospital with Covid-19’,” Bhudu said.

Department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that the inmate died, but said he definitely did not have Covid-19.

“Our healthcare official went through his medical file and assured us that it could not have been a Covid-related case,” said Nxumalo.

He said the department took seriously the allegation that the inmate might not have received proper care and added that the matter was under investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of the inmate’s death.

Bhudu said inmates were afraid of contracting the virus, but there was little they could do.

On Monday, the department said an East London women’s prison official was admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Corona-conspiracies: You probably shouldn’t share that 9.4.2020
Johannesburg getting a deep clean to try stop Covid-19 9.4.2020
Tshwane District Hospital turned into a designated Covid-19 facility 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


today in print

Read Today's edition