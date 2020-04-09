Nationwide rains boost dam levels during lockdown

The department of water and sanitation has welcomed the statistics of reservoir levels across the country, adding that the nationwide increase will have a positive impact on the government’s efforts to stem the tide against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the department’s latest dam levels report, last weekend’s rains resulted in the average increase of dam levels to 67.3% and boosted water storage to 21,529 cubic metres.

“Gauteng, with its highest levels in the country, went up from 98.8% to 101.2%. Bon Accord Dam, north of Pretoria, has soared to 106.6%, followed by Rietvlei Dam outside Pretoria at 102.5% and Bronkhorstpruit Dam at 102.2%. The Vaal Dam remains unchanged at 61.5%,” said the department.

“Northern Cape, whose vast regions are recovering from a severe drought spell, recorded a whopping 94.6% while Mpumalanga and Limpopo recorded 74.9% and 68% respectively. Limpopo has recovered remarkably from its below half level four months ago, to 68%. And the province’s water situation is improving week-on-week.”

The department explained that the Eastern Cape is also making steady progress towards recovery from a debilitating drought.

RELATED: Now is not the time to punish people for not paying water bills – Lindiwe Sisulu

“KwaZulu-Natal and Free State have moved to the middle of the table following persistent showers in both provinces in the past week.”

Although Western Cape recorded 40.2%, the province’s levels are expected to be boosted by the imminent winter rains that are expected from the end of May.

“In the past two weeks, the department’s call centre has been inundated with frantic callers who are requesting the supply of Jojo tanks to enable them to wash their hands regularly. The department is currently engaged in a massive rollout campaign to deliver water tanks to needy communities across the country, including the drilling and equipping of boreholes and the installation of standpipes.”

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu has urged South Africans to continue saving water to sustain the country in the fight against Covid-19.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.