Lockdown sees rise in power outages in Soweto and other areas

Eskom says illegal connectors are causing Soweto’s lights to go off at peak times during the lockdown.

The utility is blaming a significant rise in power outages in the township on illegal connections, bypassed meters and vandalism.

“It is unfortunate that an increase in illegal connections, meter bypasses and other theft-related activities on our infrastructure has lead to sporadic and prolonged electricity interruptions in some parts of Soweto among others,” said an Eskom spokesperson.

The power outages are reportedly happening during peak morning and evening times.

“We will not be in a position to meet the needs of repeated network failures due to overloading as a result of illegal connections,” the spokesperson said.

Eskom said these outages during the lockdown were being made worse because of the suspension of efforts to remove illegal connections, and efforts to repair damaged power infrastructure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.