Joburg suspends permit-issuing process for informal traders

The City of Joburg has decided to suspend the process for issuing temporary permits to certain informal traders after the crowd that appeared at the venue hoping to get permits was too large.

According to a statement issued by the city, it felt that the size of the crowd compromised safety and social distancing.

“The process was to take place until Wednesday, 8 April 2020. It is unfortunate that the team from economic development at 66 Jorissen started experiencing challenges [on Tuesday] where large crowd descended at the venue compromising safety and social distancing,” said the city.

“Informal traders from various areas of the city of Joburg and some from outside the city’s jurisdiction queued and expected accreditation and permits to operate. This led to the city taking a decision to temporarily suspend the process of issuing permits at number 66 Jorissen street until further notice.”

The temporary permits were supposed to have been issued by the department of economic development in compliance with the Disaster Management Act 2002, Amendment of Regulations as published in Government Gazette No. 43199 of 2 April 2020.

The Amendment of Regulations stated that wholesale produce markets and informal traders selling perishables were authorized to trade as providers of essential services.

An undisclosed number of informal food (fruits and vegetables/perishables) traders who are registered informal traders and at the Joburg Market as well as registered informal trader buyers who work at the market were able to get permits on Tuesday.

