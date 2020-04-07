‘We won’t be stopped by anyone,’ says Bushiri as he explains what the money is for 

Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri has hit back at people who “attacked” his church’s “work”.

The self-proclaimed prophet was criticised by those who questioned why any leader would ask for money during the national lockdown.

But Bushiri said his church’s ministry did not only support South African projects.

He said: “Our ministry is not in South Africa alone, it’s not a South African ministry, it is an international ministry. There are other countries that are not on lockdown, even in South Africa, there are other people who would like to work with the church in the campaign which we’re doing.”

He said his attackers would not stop him or his church from supporting charities and helping communities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a church, we have so many projects including the support to combat the problems people are facing on this coronavirus. It’s our obligation as a church to take part to help the community and people who are suffering and to help the campaign. Also to do some charity over this pandemic that we’re having right now.

“It’s because of this as a church we’re calling for all people who have got offering to support the combat which we’re doing as a church to send your offering and seed into the account we’re putting on the screen.”

He further explained that the account he was giving people belonged to the church, not him, urging followers to not listen to the critics and continue giving towards the ministry.

“Yesterday we had people who would like to support the projects which we have as a church. I saw some people attacking our work, that’s how people are and that won’t stop us from doing what we’re doing. We’re calling for all well-wishers across the globe to contribute now.

“This is not a personal account, this is a church account you’re giving to. If you have your offering, seed or tithe send right now, we will not be stopped by anyone. Don’t give up in supporting what we’re doing.”

Bushiri trended on social media most of Monday following a video in which he urged his followers not to listen to the devil or their minds and give money to the church.

