Limpopo cops find body of man ‘killed by crocodile’

Police in Thohoyandou have opened an inquest after the remains of a fisherman, 31, were recovered from the crocodile-infested Levubu River.

The man was allegedly attacked by a crocodile on Monday.

His body was found by members of the public, who notified the police.

“It is a known fact that this river is too dangerous as many people have recently perished in this river,” said a resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

“But because of poverty, we are usually forced to go to the river for fishing. The majority of people living around here depend on this river for their day-to-day lives, especially during rainy seasons.”

Police in Limpopo said the deceased, Nephawe Rabelani from Tswinga village outside Thohoyandou, was fishing with a group of people when he was allegedly seen being grabbed and dragged into the water by the crocodile.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the man’s friends called police, who immediately commenced with a search operation, which continued until yesterday morning.

“The remains of the man were later discovered floating in the water following an intensive search operation.

“We are still continuing with the investigations, speaking to everyone who was at the dam, to get more details on the matter.

“We have opened an inquest docket and investigations are continuing,” said Mojapelo.

Vhembe district municipality mayor Dowelani Nenguda said yesterday that the municipality had received news of the matter with heavy hearts.

“We are deeply touched by the gruesome discovery as the death of one person is one too many,” said Nenguda.

“This man was a father and brother for some of our people. He had left his home to try to get something out of the dam to put on the table for his family.

“But, instead, he was allegedly mauled by the dangerous reptiles.

“Our thoughts are now with his family, relatives and friends, as we send our deepest condolences to the family.

“We have dispatched our officials to the bereaved family to try to understand what happened.

“We have also asked them to understand how the municipality can help in laying his bones to the grave with dignity he deserves,” added Nenguda.

