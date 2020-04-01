General 1.4.2020 12:36 pm

Credo Mutwa to receive special provincial funeral

Citizen reporter
KURUMAN, SOUTH AFRICA - 9 October 2008: Credo Mutwa is a Zulu sangoma, Sanusi traditional healer, cultural historian, author, painter, sculptor and mystic prophet. He is photographed in his home in Mothibistad, a township outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

Mutwa died in the early hours of 25 March morning at Kuruman hospital a day after being admitted.

The Credo Mutwa Foundation has confirmed that the Presidency has granted the fallen giant a provincial state funeral.

The foundation said it was communicating funeral details with government in light of the 21-day lockdown that restricts public gathering unless granted official permission.

The family will communicate details in due course.

The foundation said in a statement: “We want to take this opportunity on behalf of the family and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the outpouring messages of condolences and befitting tributes of honour and respect the country has shown the family during this difficult time.”

“At the age of 98, his health has been fragile and he has been in and out of hospital during the recent past days.

“The Foundation is requesting the nation to join the family in mourning and during this time we humbly request that the family be given the space to mourn,” said the foundation in a statement.

