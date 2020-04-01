Credo Mutwa to receive special provincial funeral

The Credo Mutwa Foundation has confirmed that the Presidency has granted the fallen giant a provincial state funeral.

The foundation said it was communicating funeral details with government in light of the 21-day lockdown that restricts public gathering unless granted official permission.

The family will communicate details in due course.

The foundation said in a statement: “We want to take this opportunity on behalf of the family and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the outpouring messages of condolences and befitting tributes of honour and respect the country has shown the family during this difficult time.”

Mutwa died in the early hours of 25 March at Kuruman hospital a day after being admitted.

“At the age of 98, his health has been fragile and he has been in and out of hospital during the recent past days.

“The Foundation is requesting the nation to join the family in mourning and during this time we humbly request that the family be given the space to mourn,” said the foundation in a statement.

