The lockdown of South Africa has not been going as smoothly as initially hoped, with many people openly defying the restrictions of movement put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and videos emerging showing security forces abusing their power while dealing with the disobedient. Sadly, the lockdown has also brought into sharp focus the plight of millions of South Africans who are dependent on social grants in order to survive. Nowhere was this clearer than in Alexandra on Monday morning when hundreds of pensioners were forced to risk exposure to the virus in order to collect...

The lockdown of South Africa has not been going as smoothly as initially hoped, with many people openly defying the restrictions of movement put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and videos emerging showing security forces abusing their power while dealing with the disobedient.

Sadly, the lockdown has also brought into sharp focus the plight of millions of South Africans who are dependent on social grants in order to survive.

Nowhere was this clearer than in Alexandra on Monday morning when hundreds of pensioners were forced to risk exposure to the virus in order to collect their grants so that they could buy food to survive for the remainder of the 21 days.

Many of the elderly complained that they were standing in queues from 7am as there were no chairs available for them to sit on and that the process was much slower than usual.

Sophie Shabalala said she arrived early and was told that the machines were malfunctioning.

“Since 7am I have been waiting here. They say that the machines are not working and they are waiting for the appropriate people to fix the machines,” Shabalala said.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explained that the payment period for grants would be spread over two days, in order to allow for social distancing.

“Social grants will be paid from the 30th and 31st of this month, starting with older persons and persons with disabilities with the view to alleviate overcrowding.

“We have allocated a certain number of machines to relevant payout point such as the post office to avoid large crowds of people at one venue. We advise beneficiaries to not all go out and shop on the first, especially those who receive their grants through the banks. Their money is safe and can be accessed whenever. They should look at rather getting essentials after the first,” said Letsatsi.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.