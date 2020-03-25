Ipid to continue with certain services during lockdown

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has announced that it will continue with some of its services during the nationwide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Ipid’s Sontaga Seisa said the department will offer some of its services as a limited number of investigators were on call.

“All people can rest assured that our services will not cease during this period. We have put a limited number of investigators on a stand-by basis that will be rendering the service which falls within the Ipid mandate.”

Ipid’s announcement comes after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s announcement this week, that all magistrate’s courts will remain open to a limited extent during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Individual courts will tackle urgent matters subject to the agreement of each court head.

The courts will remain open to ensure the filing of papers and hearing of urgent applications, bail applications and appeals, including matters relating to violations of domestic violence and other matters including those which focus on children.

The Constitutional Court and other superior courts are currently on recess.

