General 25.3.2020 04:47 pm

Ipid to continue with certain services during lockdown

Citizen reporter
Ipid to continue with certain services during lockdown

Two murder cases were opened for investigation after the two victims were declared dead. File image: iStock. Image for illustrative purpose only.

Seisa said the department will offer some of its services as a limited number of investigators were on call.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has announced that it will continue with some of its services during the nationwide lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Ipid’s Sontaga Seisa said the department will offer some of its services as a limited number of investigators were on call.

“All people can rest assured that our services will not cease during this period. We have put a limited number of investigators on a stand-by basis that will be rendering the service which falls within the Ipid mandate.”

Ipid’s announcement comes after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s announcement this week, that all magistrate’s courts will remain open to a limited extent during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Individual courts will tackle urgent matters subject to the agreement of each court head.

The courts will remain open to ensure the filing of papers and hearing of urgent applications, bail applications and appeals, including matters relating to violations of domestic violence and other matters including those which focus on children.

The Constitutional Court and other superior courts are currently on recess.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Clanwilliam teacher’s alleged killer’s case to be heard in Western Cape High Court 25.3.2020
Lockdown: If you have a complaint against the cops, call these numbers 25.3.2020
De Lille’s plan to engage 20,400 workers to help fight virus 25.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Malema says EFF won’t tolerate ‘rubbish’ like dog walking during 21-day lockdown

Covid-19 Numbers to contact during Covid-19 lockdown

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 ABC of lockdown – who can do what?

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving


today in print

Read Today's edition