‘I pledge to serve’ – soldiers, healthcare workers commit to coronavirus lockdown

News24 Wire
People necessary for the response to the virus are exempted from the lockdown, including health workers, emergency personnel and security services.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa took the unprecedented step of announcing a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Ramaphosa announced stringent restrictions which will be every South African’s responsibility to bare to “flatten the curve” of Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown, set to begin at 11.59pm on Thursday and end on 16 April, will impact almost every sector of society, as well as ordinary people.

No one will be allowed to leave their homes for the 21 days unless under strictly controlled circumstances, including seeking medical care, buying food, medicine or other supplies and collecting social grants.

People necessary for the response to the virus are exempted from the lockdown, including health workers, emergency personnel and security services (police, traffic officers, military medical personnel and soldiers).

Many of these workers took to Twitter since the president’s announcement, with the ubiquitous message: “I pledge to serve.”

