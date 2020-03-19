General 19.3.2020 01:13 pm

Gambling board pleads with people not to turn to illegal establishments

Citizen reporter
Gambling board pleads with people not to turn to illegal establishments

Image: iStock

The public has been urged to avoid the temptation to access unlicensed gambling operators, which may still be operational despite the preventive coronavirus measures in place, whether physically or online.

Following the declaration of a national state of disaster, the National Gambling Board (NGB) has cautioned the public to avoid the temptation to access unlicensed gambling operators.

Among the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to the nation as part of government’s effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, was a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100 people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NGB said it was confident that licensed gambling establishments would take the necessary steps to implement the precautionary measures called for by the president, particularly in instances where there would be gatherings of up to 100 persons or more on their premises.

“However, in the event that licensed gambling establishments are temporarily closed for business owing to an escalation of the pandemic, the NGB cautions the public to avoid the temptation to access unlicensed gambling operators, which may still be operational despite the preventive measures in place, whether physically or on online platforms,” said the board.

The board added that unlicensed gambling operators had been, and continued to be, unlawful.

“Consequently, members of the public accessing their services will have no certainty of protection in terms of hygiene or health, and no legal recourse in terms of ‘punter protection’ as provincial licensing authorities and the NGB will not be able to intervene in solving winnings-related disputes.”

The NGB, which is an agency of the department of trade and industry, urged the public to abide by the president’s announcement, as these measures had been put in place for their benefit.

It further encouraged the public to refrain from gambling when the usual gambling destinations were unavailable.

“The NGB encourages the public to instead exercise patience and wait until the situation improves. The NGB encourages the public to be vigilant against unlawful gambling activities, and to contact the NGB for any further information.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa: Covid-19 infections now at more than 150 in SA 19.3.2020
WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith and family host Coronavirus edition Red Table Talk 19.3.2020
Wits students lose bid to self-quarantine on campus 19.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 No, helicopters won’t be spraying anti-coronavirus chemicals on you today

Covid-19 Young people warned they are not ‘invincible’ against coronavirus

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 WATCH: Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or be nationalised. Ramaphosa laughs

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight


today in print

Read Today's edition