Rhema Bible Church suspends Sunday services

In light of the recent outbreak of Covid-19, Rhema Bible Church leader Ray McCauley has announced the cancellation of Sunday services with immediate effect. All eyes have been on religious organisations following Ramaphosa’s ban on public gatherings of more than 100 people

The church said in a statement: “Following the national address by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night, the leadership of Rhema Bible Church will suspend Sunday church gathering with immediate effect in order to limit physical contact and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. The health of our congregation is our priority.

“It is vitally important to maintain connection and community as a church during this health crisis and so we will be live-streaming our Sunday services in order that we maintain our spiritual health and not our physical health only. We will keep you informed regarding our services but in the meantime we pray that you will join us online – we can still worship God and receive the word together via technology.”

In his address on Sunday evening in Pretoria about Cabinet’s plans for the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa also advised against local travel in taxis and buses, and banned international travel to countries that have the most cases, including the EU, US, China, Iran, South Korea and other identified regions.

“We have cancelled visas to visitors from those countries. We have plans to strengthen screening and testing measures at international airports,” said Ramaphosa

The president said 35 ports of entry into and out of SA would also be shut down out of 72. South African citizens returning from high-risk areas would need to self-quarantine. Those from medium-risk countries would be subjected to testing.

As of Monday morning, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa was sitting at 62.

