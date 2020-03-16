General 16.3.2020 09:27 am

Firefighters still battling Table Mountain blaze

News24 Wire
Fire breaks out on the slopes of Table Mountain. Image: Gallo Images.

Residents were urged to close all windows and doors to prevent draft and reduce heat.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service is still battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain, which began below Tafelberg Road on Sunday.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said on Monday a total of 30 firefighting appliances and over 230 firefighters are still on the scene.

“The Table Mountain National Park and Working on Fire are also assisting,” Carelse said.

“Several structures have been affected and motor vehicles destroyed in the fire. Six firefighters were injured and taken to hospital [and] one firefighting appliance was lost in the blaze.”

Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Richard Coleman said the following closures would be effected:

  • Kloofnek Road at Bellevue Road towards Camps Bay;
  • Geneva Drive and Camps Bay Drive direction Cape Town;
  • Camps Bay Drive at Dal Road;
  • Kloofnek Road and Lower Kloof;
  • Kloofnek Road and Nettleton Road; and
  • Victoria Road and Lower Kloofnek Road.

Carelse said the incident has been divided into five areas to make it more manageable.

Members of the public were also advised to try to reduce their exposure to the smoke.

Wildfire smoke irritates your eyes, nose, throat and lungs. Children, pregnant women, people with asthma and heart disease should be especially careful, the City said on Sunday.

Fire breaks out on the slopes of Table Mountain. Images: Gallo Images

