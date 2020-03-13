General 13.3.2020 12:45 pm

No foul play in German tourist’s death

In a statement released this week, the Margate Country Club said they were saddened to lose ‘one of our valued overseas members, Mr Kramert’.

There was no foul play involved in the death of a German tourist on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal last week, according to police.

“It was said no foul play is suspected. The pathologists confirmed that the victim died of natural causes,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Friday.

Gerhard Kramert collapsed at the Margate Country Club on Saturday, 7 March.

There were initial reports of an assault on Kramert from ambulance services officials, but Reihold Kramert, his brother, has since put paid to the rumours.

“We have spoken today with the doctor who [conducted] the autopsy of Gerhard. He found that apoplexy (unconsciousness due to a cerebral haemorrhage or stroke) was the reason of death and we believe it. It is a great relief to us. Gerhard loved this golf course, he felt very much at home.”

His brother added: “Thank you for all the assistance. We hope that your country club will not be harmed by this tragic death of Gerhard.”

In a statement released this week, the country club said they were saddened to lose “one of our valued overseas members, Mr Kramert”.

“The family has been visiting Margate Country Club for the past few years and we have all become very fond of them. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr Kramert for their great loss.”

