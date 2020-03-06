General 6.3.2020 12:49 pm

Allandale Road to close for major rehabilitation

Citizen reporter
Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes through Waterfall to the R55.

Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo announced on Thursday that the city will be commencing with the planned three-month closure of Allandale Road (D51) towards Kyalami in Midrand.

This will be for a major road rehabilitation project due to persistent challenges with the road.

According to the MEC, the department took a decision to conduct tests and assessments to determine the causes of the deterioration.

“Our studies have indicated that there was water and rock formation underground, which affected the quality of the road. It is for this reason that we have taken a decision to do a complete overhaul and rehabilitation of the road,” said Mamabolo.

Roadworks are expected to last for three months. During this period, the road will be closed to traffic. The works will include blasting, which necessitated the closure.

“We are cognizant of the inconvenience that the closure will cause. However, the safety of road users remains a priority. We remain committed to providing cost-effective smart mobility, as this is a major road linking the M1 and other key main roads,” Mamabolo said.

