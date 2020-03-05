RTIA warns drivers about Aarto scam

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) have released a statement on Wednesday warning vehicle owners about an Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) scam that has been circulating recently.

“It has come to our attention that there is a SCAM out there of crooks phoning motorists instructing them to pay money into certain bank accounts in order to clear their traffic fines,” the agency said.

Aarto is a system for managing and adjudicating traffic offences under the Road Traffic Offences Act 46 of 1998.

The Aarto Amendment Bill, which was passed by parliament on 5 March 2019.

Aarto was intended to provide a quicker administrative process for dealing with traffic law infringements to take the place of a longer legal process.

The agency provided a way to pay on authorised Aarto payment platforms.

Don't get SCAMMED: Pay your AARTO traffic fines at ABSA, Spar, Checkers, Shoprite, USave, Makro, Builders Warehouse, Game, FNB, Standard Bank, https://t.co/cHrKT9cWPM @paycity, https://t.co/nNmv354r15, SAPO, Traffic Department. Phone AARTO Call Centre on 0861227861 @DoTransport pic.twitter.com/McM71Lw0Ll — RTIA – Home of AARTO (@rtia_aarto) March 4, 2020

