RTIA warns drivers about Aarto scam

The AARTO Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament on 5 March 2019.

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) have released a statement on Wednesday warning vehicle owners about an Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) scam that has been circulating recently.

“It has come to our attention that there is a SCAM out there of crooks phoning motorists instructing them to pay money into certain bank accounts in order to clear their traffic fines,” the agency said.

Aarto is a system for managing and adjudicating traffic offences under the Road Traffic Offences Act 46 of 1998.

The Aarto Amendment Bill, which was passed by parliament on 5 March 2019.

Aarto was intended to provide a quicker administrative process for dealing with traffic law infringements to take the place of a longer legal process.

The agency provided a way to pay on authorised Aarto payment platforms.

