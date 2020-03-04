CEO of FW de Klerk Foundation resigns for job in the US

The FW de Klerk Foundation announced on Wednesday that their chief executive officer, Dr Dayne Morkel, has resigned from his position effective from 31 March.

The foundation said in a statement that Morkel accepted a position at the US-based Foundation for Peace in Divided Societies, as their CEO.

“Morkel will be accepting an appointment as CEO of the Foundation for Peace in Divided Societies in the United States, an organisation with which the FW de Klerk Foundation has had close ties for 20 years,” the foundation said.

The organisation emphasised that Morkel’s departure was unrelated to the controversial comment that De Klerk made during an interview last month, claiming that apartheid had not been a crime against humanity.

The foundation issued a statement that continued to support De Klerk on his views but then issued another statement a few days later, apologising for supporting his comment.

“Dr Morkel took this decision before the controversy that arose from the treatment of Mr De Klerk by the EFF at the State of the Nation Address and the Foundation’s resulting statement of 14 February.

“Dr Morkel has resided between the United States and South Africa for several years, and this new role will allow him to continue to support the causes for which the FW de Klerk Foundation works, while focusing on a number of emerging opportunities for the Foundation in the United States.”

They said they would continue to work with Morkel in his new role in the US.

