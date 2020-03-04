The crime here is putting us at risk, not xenophobia – Cape Town refugee

A Cape Town refugee claimed that South Africa was a risk to the lives of foreigners because of the crime instead of xenophobia.

“I don’t think there is xenophobia here. There are normal criminals. Even here in town, there are people trying to make trouble. That is not xenophobia, that is just crime,” the man told TimesLIVE.

“There are people here who are taking chances. Some people have a real problem, but others are following them because they are tired of this country, not because of xenophobia, but because of their own personal problems,” he said.

The man is one of the hundreds of refugees who are squatting in the city’s CBD area and chose to remain anonymous for his safety.

“I made a big mistake by joining this protest. Even now, some refugees are watching me talking to you. If they see me talking to you, maybe they will attack me,” he said.

After the refugees were removed by police through a court order, the Rev Alan Storey offered them shelter at the nearby Central Methodist Mission church on Greenmarket Square.

However, the refugees want another country to accept them because they say that, as foreigners, they are not safe in this country.

The man said he believes that some of the refugees were spreading misinformation within the group and adding that he wants to leave the camp.

“I want to get out of this mess myself. I don’t like to be here. I want to go to another town, either Mossel Bay or Saldanha Bay. The government says I should go to Mossel Bay to see people from my home.”

The man further said refugees should be treated fairly even though there were “bad elements” with the group.

“People from SA must not be rude to refugees. We fled from countries because of wars. Nobody hates their home country, but we are scared of the war. We like our home but can’t live there right now,” he said.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, advocate Bongani Bongo called for the immediate resolution of the situation involving the refugees.

“We would like to urge refugees to comply with the laws of the country and with the bylaws of Cape Town,” Bongo said in a statement.

Bongo said the behaviour of the refugees was concerning because South Africa accepts refugees and asylum seekers.

“The actions of the refugees are even more concerning considering that the xenophobia they refer to is not a factor in Cape Town. South Africa welcomes refugees and asylum seekers.

“It is untenable that the situation continues to persist, despite numerous attempted interventions that have not yielded desirable results,” said Bongo.

