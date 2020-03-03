General 3.3.2020 03:33 pm

Gopolang Moloko
WATCH: Bring him here, demand ‘EFF members’ in attack of ‘security official’

The video shows EFF members entering a council’s chambers only to apparently ambush an official.

Shocking footage of what appears to be a security official inside council chambers being attacked by people wearing EFF regalia has surfaced.

Exact details of what led to the attack are unknown. However, in the footage it is alleged that the official assaulted a woman presumed to be from the EFF camp.

The caption from the footage alleges that the EFF members were against the removal of their members from a provincial legislature. The people in EFF regalia can be seen singling out the official only to attack him.

One of the men in an EFF overall is seen bashing the assumed security official on the head with a helmet from behind while a woman screams: “Bring him here!”

Only three weeks ago, two EFF members, Papiki Babuile and Matshidiso Botswe, were forced out of the North West provincial legislature during Premier Job Mokgoro’s state of the province address.

The EFF had questioned Mokgoro’s authority on the basis that the provincial government was under administration.

The initial footage surfaces as EFF leader Julius Malema celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday. EFF member Vuyani Pambo said Malema would be spending his birthday with his wife and three sons.

The party had cake and champaign for their leader on Monday.

