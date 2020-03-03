Ipid gets new acting head

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has a new acting head, at least for the next two months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police ministry said Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed Patrick Setshedi as acting executive director until the end of April.

Setshedi’s appointment came after Victor Ofentse Senna’s acting period ended at the end of February.

Acting spokesperson of the police ministry Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “The process to recruit and appoint a new executive director led to the request by the ministry of police to extend the deadline, and the portfolio committee on police acceded to a two-month extension.

“Minister Cele has extended a word of appreciation to Mr Senna for leading Ipid for the past 12 months, and also wished the new acting executive director Mr Setshedi well for the next two months.”

Setshedi is a qualified accountant and has been acting chief financial officer of Ipid for the past 12 months while Senna performed the executive director functions.

“We need to work as a team and must continuously ensure that the working environment is conducive to enabling Ipid to fulfil its legislative mandate in the best interests of the communities we serve,” Cele said as he presented the acting executive director to the Ipid management team.

