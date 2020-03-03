General 3.3.2020 02:10 pm

Ipid gets new acting head

News24 Wire
Ipid gets new acting head

Police minister Bheki Cele. Photo: Bennitt Bartl

Patrick Setshedi’s appointment came after Victor Ofentse Senna’s acting period ended at the end of February.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has a new acting head, at least for the next two months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police ministry said Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed Patrick Setshedi as acting executive director until the end of April.

Setshedi’s appointment came after Victor Ofentse Senna’s acting period ended at the end of February.

Acting spokesperson of the police ministry Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: “The process to recruit and appoint a new executive director led to the request by the ministry of police to extend the deadline, and the portfolio committee on police acceded to a two-month extension.

“Minister Cele has extended a word of appreciation to Mr Senna for leading Ipid for the past 12 months, and also wished the new acting executive director Mr Setshedi well for the next two months.”

Setshedi is a qualified accountant and has been acting chief financial officer of Ipid for the past 12 months while Senna performed the executive director functions.

“We need to work as a team and must continuously ensure that the working environment is conducive to enabling Ipid to fulfil its legislative mandate in the best interests of the communities we serve,” Cele said as he presented the acting executive director to the Ipid management team.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cops were scared to search house where Tazne murder accused was seen, Cele told 26.2.2020
Police ministry breaks the law by failing to appoint Ipid head within one year 26.2.2020
Cape Town mayor calls on Cele to apologise for law enforcement ‘thugs’ comment 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’


today in print

Read Today's edition