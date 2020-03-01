4 arrested for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from Transnet pipeline

Four accused will appear in the Ogies Magistrate’s Court this week after they were arrested for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from a Transnet pipeline.

This comes after the group – between the ages of 23 and 54 – were arrested on Thursday in Ogies, Mpumalanga during an operation by the Hawks, accompanied by Crime Intelligence, the tactical response team (TRT), public order police, K9 unit, environmental inspectors, Transnet officials and Bidvest Security.

“Walter Lunga, 23, and Andrew Ukamahwapara Kawocha, 52, were arrested at a clandestine house,” spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in a statement on Sunday.

“The operation continued and a further two suspects, Cuthbert Mbizo, 38, and Monyaradzi Makore, 38, were arrested hiding in a maize field not far from the vicinity bringing the number to four individuals arrested for their alleged involvement in the stealing of diesel out of the Transnet pipelines at old Juvenile school in Ogies,” Sekgotodi added.

The group made their first appearance in court on Friday and will appear again on Monday.

“During the operation, three commercial trucks and a private vehicle were seized, along with a DHV generator, a SSHP generator, gasoline water pump generator, sixteen 1 000L diesel drums, blue drum with diesel and two pipes to drain the stolen diesel were seized,” Sekgotodi said.

The investigation continues.

