General 28.2.2020 06:43 am

Chance of desert locust outbreak in SA ‘remote’ – expert

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Chance of desert locust outbreak in SA ‘remote’ – expert

The massive swarms of desert locusts entered Kenya in December. (AFP Photo/TONY KARUMBA)

The locusts are spread by heavy winds ‘and therefore would not affect South Africa because of its distance from the affected countries’.

As the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) becomes the latest country hit by the desert locust outbreak, agricultural economic expert Wandile Sihlobo says the chances of South Africa being next are remote. “The spread of these locusts is evidence the local authorities are struggling to control them. This calls for international interventions,” Sihlobo said. He added that the locusts were spread by heavy winds and therefore would not affect South Africa because of its distance from the affected countries. South Africa experienced a crisis similar to this in the 1980s and in 2005 and was able to control the damage...
