Eskom switches Cape Metrorail back on, trains ‘running within hours’

Eskom has confirmed that it received payment from Prasa for an outstanding electricity bill and that power is being restored to the Western Cape Metrorail network, Eyewitness News reports.

This after hundreds of thousand of commuters have been left stranded when the power utility suddenly cut Metrorail’s power on Thursday afternoon, with trains unable to run.

BREAKING: Power restored to Western Cape trains as Prasa pays R6.5m Eskom bill https://t.co/39IJwMXnoy via @TimesLIVE — Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) February 27, 2020

Cape Town station was deserted with shops locked down while thousands of commuters milled around outside, looking for alternative transport.

One of the colossal queues for taxis on Cape Town station deck on Thursday afternoon after all trains in the city were halted. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/C0K8BzV5cC — David Chambers (@daveincapetown) February 27, 2020

“We have engaged the customer [Prasa] over a lengthy period of time trying to get them to settle their account and today we terminated supply,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told News24. “However, at this point, we have received a proof of payment which brings Prasa’s account to current.”

The reconnection process has started, Mantshantsha said, and it would take effect within hours.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

