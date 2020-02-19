General 19.2.2020 11:45 am

Statement on Daniel Friedman’s termination of employment

Picture: iStock

After an internal disciplinary hearing, chaired by an independent labour law practitioner, The Citizen received the recommendation to dismiss Daniel Friedman from his position as the publication’s digital news editor.

The publication believes this recommendation was not arrived at lightly and we have treated it with the seriousness it deserves.

Management has accepted the recommendation.

The chairperson concluded that Friedman’s social media remarks against three individuals, as well as numerous details about the circumstances and context of his tweet, exhibited misconduct and unprofessionalism, and that his utterances had brought the publication into disrepute.

All future breaches of a similar nature will be held to an equal standard.

Citizen Management

