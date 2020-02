Gauteng may often be in the headlines for the wrong reasons, but the country’s most populous province also happens to be the luckiest province in the country. This is according to the National Lottery 2019 statistics that revealed that between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019, 11 555 of country’s 12109 winners came from Gauteng alone. Lagging severely behind was the Western Cape with only 149 winners, Kwa-Zulu Natal with 120 winners, Mpumalanga with 68 winners and North West with 61 winners. Also revealed in the statistics was that Johannesburg was the luckiest municipality in the country in 2019...

Gauteng may often be in the headlines for the wrong reasons, but the country’s most populous province also happens to be the luckiest province in the country.

This is according to the National Lottery 2019 statistics that revealed that between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019, 11 555 of country’s 12109 winners came from Gauteng alone. Lagging severely behind was the Western Cape with only 149 winners, Kwa-Zulu Natal with 120 winners, Mpumalanga with 68 winners and North West with 61 winners.

Also revealed in the statistics was that Johannesburg was the luckiest municipality in the country in 2019 with a dominating figure of 7614 winners. Behind it was the Sandton metropolitan area with 3726 winners and Pretoria with 60 winners.

While The Citizen attempted to push for theories or assumptions on how one province could grab all the wins, Ithuba Lottery Product Public Relations Manager Neo Merafi said the game was purely based on luck.

He shared that per entry, there was a 1 in 20 358 500 chance of winning the LOTTO and LOTTO PLUS jackpot and a 1 in 42 375 200 chance of winning the POWERBALL and POWERBALL PLUS.

Ithuba shared that the latest winner of one of the biggest jackpots to date was also from Gauteng, having walked away with R114 million this February.

The winner of the 19-time rolled over jackpot was a backroom dweller and mother of four from Soweto, whose life is sure to take a massive change from now on.

While this winner had won purely on luck, ironically several traditional healers and herbalists claiming to provide luck to those who seek dwell and offer their services within the luckiest city, Johannesburg.

The Citizen got a hold of a few who spoke highly about the work they did for the community but failed to account for how many paid for their services and actually won.

“They must just come,” said Dr. Zakara, traditional healer whose practise is based in the heart of Johannesburg’s CBD, “I charge R850 and we work on anything about gambling, even lotto.”

He went on to share that when a patient paid him a visit, his consultations consisted of prayers and calling on the ancestors to help them get the right numbers.

“I help a lot of people and the results are always correct but I cannot say how many people have won because that is confidential.”

Another traditional healer, Baba Mawisa also based in Johannesburg said he had also helped people chose the right numbers to win the lottery but he could not give the exact number because he could not read.

“Here, I can help you win anything according to my power but it also depends on your luck,” he explained, “if your luck is strong, you will win.”

Another who wished not to be named claimed that although he had helped a lot of people, even over the phone by giving them the right numbers, he would not know how many he helped because some won and never returned to share the good news.

The lucky winner of the R114 million jackpot a couple of weeks ago didn’t buy into any of the “miracle workers'” claims though.

She simply popped into a store in Roodepoort on the way home after a long day at work, when she decided to stop and try her luck.

The occasional lottery player walked out minutes later with a R5 ticket after she had manually selected her numbers on the play slip.

Little did she know that the ticket would change her life forever!

She shared with Ithuba National Lottery that at the time of purchasing the ticket she was in a tough financial situation, and rented out a backroom in Soweto that she could not always afford to pay. She said in these difficult moments, she depended on her brother to help her out.

After discovering that she was the county’s latest millionaire, she said “I can’t wait to drive past my ex-boyfriend in my new car. He will probably faint when he sees me waving at him. He broke up with me because I was broke and didn’t have a fancy job”.

She said she had quit her blue-collar job as a new life had begun for her and her family.

“My 4 children have been staying with my mother back at home, and I have never been able to spend as much time with them as I wish since I had to work in Johannesburg. I am mostly grateful that this money will give me an opportunity to raise my children, to be able to take them to school and have the pleasure of preparing a scrumptious meal that they can enjoy when they get back from school, something that I’ve been wishing for, for a long time.”

Information on which cities boasted the most millionaire winners was not available at the time of publication, and will be added later.

The five luckiest cities in 2019 and the number of winners:

Johannesburg 7614

Sandton 3726

Cape Town 73

Pretoria 60

Durban 40

Polokwane 19

Rustenburg 18

Nelspruit 14

Soweto 14

Pietermaritzburg 14

Jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.