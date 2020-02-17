Eskom to cut Letsemeng Municipality power due to non payment

Eskom has announced its intent to withhold electricity supply to the Letsemeng Local Municipality in Bloemfontein due to the municipality’s “contravention of the payment conditions”.

The power utility on 31 January served the municipality with a notice to withhold electricity supply.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Despite numerous demands, the municipality has failed to honour payment of its electricity accounts to Eskom.

“Eskom recognises that indefinitely withholding electricity supply may cause undue hardship to consumers and members of the community, and may adversely affect the delivery of other services.

“In view of this and in order to minimise any hardship to consumers and members of the community, Eskom will withhold its electricity supply services in a regulated pattern as opposed to an outright disconnection.

“This will allow members of the community and consumers the opportunity to make alternative arrangements for the scheduled periods.”

Koffiefontein, Luckhoff and Petrusburg are warned to expect daily scheduled electricity outages from 20 February from 6am until 8pm until the breach is remedied.

