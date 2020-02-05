 
 
General 5.2.2020 06:10 am

Amended Aarto Bill criticised as ‘stealth tax’

Rorisang Kgosana
Amended Aarto Bill criticised as 'stealth tax'

Howard Dembovsky of Justice Project South Africa during an interview with The Citizen. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Government promoted the Bill as a way to improve road safety, but it seems the actual intent is to create revenue, says Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment (Aarto) Bill is mainly a way for government to get revenue, as it violates motorists’ constitutional rights under the guise of road safety, according to Justice Project South Africa chair Howard Dembovsky. In his personal capacity, Dembovsky launched a bid in the High Court Pretoria in 2018 challenging the constitutionality of provisions in the Aarto Bill. The Bill, which was signed off by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, would result in the licences of violators of traffic rules being suspended or revoked, based on a demerit point system. This is expected to...
