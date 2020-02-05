 
 
Prasa gets flak for no safety plan

Sipho Mabena
Prasa gets flak for no safety plan

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employee. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Prasa had until midnight last night to provide a plan to address the reported shortage of spare parts which saw it risking commuters’ lives.

By late yesterday, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) still showed no signs of complying with a demand to submit a safety plan to address the reported shortage of spare parts which saw it risking commuters’ lives by recycling old, worn brake pads on its passenger trains. The embattled agency had until midnight to provide the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) with proof that a “permanent solution [is developed] to provide an adequate amount of new replacement brake blocks at each rolling stock maintenance facilities”. In a letter addressed to the agency’s acting boss, Zwelakhe Mayaba, the safety regulator’s inspector,...
