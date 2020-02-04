General 4.2.2020 12:22 pm

Jeremy Maggs steps down as eNCA acting editor-in-chief

News24 Wire
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA  FEBRUARY 01: Jeremy Maggs during his book launch 'Win!' at Exclusive book, Rosebank on February 01, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Maggs, who has been a journalist and radio and television broadcaster for over 30 years and currently host the programme Newsday on eNCA and Maggs on Media, lunched his new book 'Win!.' (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg)

He will continue with his on-air duties as co-host for SA Tonight between 6pm and 9pm weekdays.

Jeremy Maggs is to step down with immediate effect as acting editor-in-chief of eNCA, the company announced on Tuesday.

“Jeremy has been in the position for the past 12 months and has asked to be relieved from his duties, as the stressful nature of the job was impacting on him negatively. eMedia Investments have acceded to his request,” a statement said.

It quoted Maggs as saying: “This has not been an easy decision, but for the past few months the stressful nature of the job has caused me to reevaluate both my position at the station and my life choices. I’ve been stressed and unwell for some time and I’ve made this decision in my own best interests and that of the station.”

eNCA will now be led by the senior management of the group, headed by Norman Munzhelele, who will be the acting managing director.

