General 31.1.2020 09:53 am

‘We were held at gun point’, claims Bushiri on surviving attempted assassination

Citizen reporter
‘We were held at gun point’, claims Bushiri on surviving attempted assassination

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri testifies at the CRL Rights Commission, which is mediating between the ECG and Sanco, Johannesburg, 28 January 2019. Picture: Dimpho Maja / African News Agency (ANA)

The self-proclaimed prophet claims he’s been receiving threats for the past three years.

Founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) and the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries International, Shepherd Bushiri, has thanked his followers for prayers after surviving an alleged attempted assassination.

He said he would share more details on the matter, along with video footage showing his car being surrounded by alleged hitmen.

He said on Wednesday: “Thank you all for your prayers. I have just survived an attempted assassination where we were held at a gunpoint. Praise be to God, I was in a small unfamiliar car as I was alerted yesterday of the upcoming danger. I watched the whole scene including the guns being pointed at my driver.”

Bushiri claimed he had been receiving threats for the past three years, further slamming “authorities” and “high officials” for their apparent negligence.

“For some time now – as well as yesterday after receiving the alert – I have been alerting the authorities and high officials of the threats I’ve been receiving. However, as it has been for the past three years, their negligence leaves so much to be desired.

“Pray for us, we are facing a lot of battles in this country but one day, the world will hear the side of our story.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Botswana lifts Prophet Bushiri’s visa restrictions 7.11.2019
WATCH: Bushiri case postponed to November 29.8.2019
WATCH: ‘Glory of God’ appears in whirlwind form at Bushiri’s church 24.7.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences

World Xi says China fighting ‘demon’ virus as nations prepare airlifts

SAA gets R3.5bn bailout from Development Bank of SA


today in print

Read Today's edition