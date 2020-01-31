‘We were held at gun point’, claims Bushiri on surviving attempted assassination

Founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) and the Shepherd Bushiri Ministries International, Shepherd Bushiri, has thanked his followers for prayers after surviving an alleged attempted assassination.

He said he would share more details on the matter, along with video footage showing his car being surrounded by alleged hitmen.

He said on Wednesday: “Thank you all for your prayers. I have just survived an attempted assassination where we were held at a gunpoint. Praise be to God, I was in a small unfamiliar car as I was alerted yesterday of the upcoming danger. I watched the whole scene including the guns being pointed at my driver.”

Bushiri claimed he had been receiving threats for the past three years, further slamming “authorities” and “high officials” for their apparent negligence.

“For some time now – as well as yesterday after receiving the alert – I have been alerting the authorities and high officials of the threats I’ve been receiving. However, as it has been for the past three years, their negligence leaves so much to be desired.

“Pray for us, we are facing a lot of battles in this country but one day, the world will hear the side of our story.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.