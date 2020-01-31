 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
General 31.1.2020 06:10 am

Withdraw proposed land law change – Helen Suzman Foundation

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Withdraw proposed land law change – Helen Suzman Foundation

Farm. Image: Shutterstock

The obstacle to land reform is not the constitution but rather ‘a lack of political will to implement an effective land reform policy’.

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has called for the withdrawal of the proposed amendment to section 25 of the constitution which allows for land expropriation without compensation. The organisation said the drive by the ANC to amend the constitution was not the result of legal considerations but of perceived public pressure. “It is the obvious result of political pressure and the perceived need by government to be able to show that something tangible is actually being done on the subject of land reform,” said Anton van Dalsen on behalf of the HSF. He explained that the obstacle to land reform...
Related Stories
Govt using prescribed assets for funding isn’t a done deal 13.2.2020
Life Esidimeni inquest welcomed, but concerns raised 7.2.2020
Economic disaster over land must be avoided at all costs 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.