General 30.1.2020 06:35 am

Event to honour armed forces ready for rollout

Amanda Watson, Polokwane
Acting Army Chief Major-General ‘Mannetjies’ de Goede fires a G1 25-pounder ceremonial cannon at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, yesterday. Picture: Amanda Watson

‘Because taxpayers maintain the SANDF, we showcase it to the people of Polokwane this year for them to see how well their money is spent, or not.’

The planning is done, the cannon was fired, and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has begun mobilising for its ninth Armed Forces Day (AFD) in the Limpopo capital of Polokwane in the next few weeks. While Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula met Treasury yesterday, Acting Army Chief Major-General “Mannetjies” de Goede said such an event was “priceless”, when asked about the budget for the event. “The military, the defence force and the department of defence are all crying about the diminishing budget,” he said. “The AFD is important because we bring the SANDF, which belongs to the people. Because...
