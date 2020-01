In one of the worst cases of apparent exploitation, contravening the Labour Relations Act (LRA), workers employed to remove waste in various parts of Ekurhuleni have for some months been “labouring under risky and hazardous conditions”. So appalling are the working conditions that they have to put in long hours without benefits or being regularly supplied with suitable protective clothing, with their health having been affected by coming into contact with poisonous and dangerous substances. A report dated 9 July 2019 on refuse removal in the Palm Ridge-Thokoza areas, read: “It should be noted that since the advertisement (of the...

In one of the worst cases of apparent exploitation, contravening the Labour Relations Act (LRA), workers employed to remove waste in various parts of Ekurhuleni have for some months been “labouring under risky and hazardous conditions”.

So appalling are the working conditions that they have to put in long hours without benefits or being regularly supplied with suitable protective clothing, with their health having been affected by coming into contact with poisonous and dangerous substances.

A report dated 9 July 2019 on refuse removal in the Palm Ridge-Thokoza areas, read: “It should be noted that since the advertisement (of the tender document), the area has grown by more than 5 000 service points because of a new development in the area called Skye City.

“This additional service point warrants another 19 cubic metre compactor and 15 additional workers. The total number of workers should have been 150, instead of 86.

“The inadequate resource allocation leads to excessive overtime, with workers putting in more than 40 hours of unpaid overtime, not prescribed in terms of LRA approved remuneration.”

Commenting on the Ekurhuleni situation, employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane warned that the department would soon refer inspectors “to this municipality so that we can get the full details”.

Due to not being provided with quality healthcare, many employees have told of developing various sicknesses – ranging from abnormal lung functioning, poor vision and respiratory failures.

“We work overtime, without ablution facilities to wash and change. We work without dust masks and other protective clothing. There is no medical aid, funeral cover, increase in salaries or a 13th cheque,” said an employee.

Despite the supply of protective gear and benefits being the sole responsibility of the Ekurhuleni-appointed development agency, Nokeng Gundo Waste Management, employees who spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said meetings held and letters written by desperate sub-contractors to the metro, requesting intervention, “failed to yield desired outcomes”.

Community-based contractors (CBCs) – Ukubhukuda, Victory Dynamic Hope, Sakhile, Skumbuzo and DDK – brought the plight of the affected employees to the attention of member of the mayoral committee for environment and waste management services, Khosi Mabaso, Nokeng Gundo management and the SA National Civic Organisation, without success, according to documents seen by The Citizen.

In an audio recording while addressing employees, Mabaso assured workers: “The provident fund, severance package and the 13th cheque are matters that we will look at when re-examining the contracts of the development contractor and the CBCs.

“We will also be looking at skills development to empower you for more future opportunities within the council.”

Forensic auditing firm Arms Audit & Risk Management Solutions, said to have been hired by Ekurhuleni city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi to carry out an appraisal of the project by interviewing CBCs, yesterday declined to be drawn into the dispute involving the metro.

“Any work we do for Ekurhuleni is confidential,” said Arms Audit’s director Boreka Motlanthe yesterday.

Asked whether she was aware of the forensic audit, Mabaso said she was “six months in the job” and referred enquiries to the metro’s communications department.

