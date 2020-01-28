 
 
General 28.1.2020 06:15 am

SANDF on back foot despite high Global Firepower ranking – experts

Amanda Watson
SANDF on back foot despite high Global Firepower ranking – experts

The South African National Defence Force scored well in a report on the country’s military capability, but years of underfunding mean its operational strength is growing worse. Picture: AFP

On paper, the SANDF had an ‘exceptionally’ good combined armed force, but its actual operational strength was growing steadily worse, an expert said.

Defence experts yesterday cautioned against the Global Firepower report as a true reflection of SA’s military capability after it positioned the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at 32 of 137 countries assessed. Global Firepower’s methodology made use of more than “55 individual factors to determine a given nation’s PowerIndex score”, with a perfect score of zero “realistically unobtainable”. With multitrillion-rand budgets, the US, Russia and China dominated the list, in that order. Switzerland (33), Syria (50), and New Zealand (87) all featured below SA, in part due to the country’s continued showcasing of one “of the more technologically advanced...
