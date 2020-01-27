Numsa condems Autopax for paying workers 50% of their salaries

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has condemned Autopax for paying workers only 50% of their salaries.

On Friday, Autopax issued a communique advising employees that it would only be able to pay half their incomes this month and it did not state when the balance would be paid.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “This is not the first time that Autopax has failed to pay salaries. Last year in October and November it was delayed. In December, our members received their full salary but only half their bonus, [and] the balance was paid five days later.

“Our members are frustrated and angry because they are committed to their work, they show up every day and they put 100% effort into their duties, but the company responds by paying them only half of what is due them. What is even more distressing is that they were only informed very late regarding the situation.

“The delays and short payments in salaries are a reflection of a greater crisis at the entity. Autopax as an entity has broken down because of mismanagement and allegations of corruption. Our members have been calling for Prasa to take it over completely because of the failure in leadership. However, Prasa is facing its own challenges. It was recently placed under administration also because of mismanagement and corruption.

“We will be meeting the management of Autopax today in Pretoria for an update on the situation and we will communicate a way forward once we have more information.”

