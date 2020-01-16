General 16.1.2020 03:26 pm

EFF calls on Eskom’s interim chair to resist efforts to privatise the power utility

Citizen reporter
Prof Malegapuru William Makgoba, former health ombudsman, is seen during a press briefing, 1 February 2017, at the Medical Research Council building, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The red berets reiterate their call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on the newly appointed interim chairperson of Eskom, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba “to resist” efforts “in all and any of its manifestations” to privatise the power utility.

Following the recent resignation of Eskom Board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Makgoba, former health ombudsman and ex-vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was appointed as the interim chair.

The EFF said it was “important to underscore that” Makgoba’s “appointment comes when the power utility is under the greatest threat of privatisation ever”.

“The developmental needs of our country require a power utility that is not used for private profiteering,” the red berets said in a statement.

The EFF said for Makgoba to save the power utility from “total disintegration in private capital interests and benefit” he should do the following:

  • Cancel “the irrational” power purchase agreements;
  • Disengage with independent power producers (IPPs);
  • Stop any attempts to unbundle Eskom;
  • Investigate what has led to the delays in the completion of power stations Kusile and Medupi, and
  • Ensure that all coal prices are consistent with those set by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

“He will be judged based on these important goals; under his watch, he must ensure that Eskom remains, in its entirety, a people’s asset.”

The red berets reiterated their call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan.

“The man is a central source of white monopoly capital in its efforts to consolidate its absolute capture of [state-owned enterprises] for their greedy and private interests.”

