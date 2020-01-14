Power failure at Cape Town station temporarily halts train operations

A power failure early on Tuesday morning resulted in train operations between central Cape Town and Salt River and Esplanade being suspended.

Western Cape Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the power failure meant signals “on the approach to the station” were “inoperable”, resulting in all trains being halted on the affected lines.

“This means that none of the train sets stabled overnight on platforms at Cape Town station can depart from the station at the moment, nor can any from other stations/depots be admitted into Cape Town station,” Scott said.

Scott said signal power had been restored at 6.30pm and that trains were able to operate to and from the station.

However, she advised commuters to allow for delays until after the morning peak travel times.

