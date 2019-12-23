Parole board considering Kanya Cekeshe’s release

Speculation is rife that the release of Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is imminent, following the release of AbaThembu King, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, on Monday.

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services told News24 parole boards across the country were considering sitting to look at various remissions of sentence President Cyril Ramaphosa granted last Monday.

On Reconciliation Day earlier this month, Ramaphosa announced that some SA prisoners would receive special reduced prison sentences as the country celebrates 25 years of democracy.

Among those who benefited from the decision are Cekeshe and Dalindyebo.

Why was #Dalindyebo released?? Why the Special treatment? Is it because he is a King? … what about the people he violated? pic.twitter.com/G6wtM4RxjQ — Maverick X Mavreezy (@WandileMsomiX) December 23, 2019

Dalindyebo was imprisoned from December 2015 after the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced him to 15 years in jail for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, one of culpable homicide and one of defeating the ends of justice, News24 reported. The Supreme Court of Appeal reduced the sentence by three years.

However, the Minister of Justice’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, could not confirm or deny speculation about Cekeshe’s release.

Cekeshe’s attorney, Wikus Steyl of Ian Levitt Attorneys, told News24 on Monday that he hoped the Fees Must Fall activist would be released on Tuesday, but this was pending a decision involving all relevant stakeholders who are yet to communicate with him.

Cekeshe is serving an eight-year sentence at Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg where he has been since 2017.

He was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property for trying to set a police van alight during protests in 2016.

