Holidaymakers urged to drive with caution as traffic piles up at N3 tolls

Citizen reporter
A view of N3 Tolls during normal traffic times. Image: Twitter/@N3Route/video screenshot

Traffic volumes from Joburg to Durban are steadily increasing, and motorists are urged to drive with care and expect delays.

Traffic at toll gates on the N3 highway is steadily piling up, with the N3 Toll Concession Twitter page reporting that several toll plazas are currently experiencing a large volume of vehicles. 

The last update warned that traffic from Johannesburg to Durban has resulted in the Mooi Plaza, Tugela Plaza and Wilge Plaza becoming “very busy” from 7am on Saturday morning. 

Motorists are asked to drive safely and expect delays.  

They are also encouraged to take regular breaks at rest stops along the N3.  

Tolls along the N3. Image: Twitter/@@N3Route

One accident has already occurred on Saturday morning between the Roadside/Reitz interchange and Warden in KwaZulu-Natal, but it did not cause any traffic flow disruptions. 

Arrive Alive reported earlier this week that the N3 Toll Route traffic volumes can spike to between 2,000 and 3,5000 vehicles per hour on peak days, estimated to have started on Thursday, and will extend to December 24. 

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

