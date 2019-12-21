Holidaymakers urged to drive with caution as traffic piles up at N3 tolls

Traffic at toll gates on the N3 highway is steadily piling up, with the N3 Toll Concession Twitter page reporting that several toll plazas are currently experiencing a large volume of vehicles.

The last update warned that traffic from Johannesburg to Durban has resulted in the Mooi Plaza, Tugela Plaza and Wilge Plaza becoming “very busy” from 7am on Saturday morning.

09h15 21/12 #N3TrafficCount – per hour 08h00-09h00: #MooiPlaza to JHB-870 to DBN- 1690 (Very Busy),#TugelaPlaza to JHB-600 to DBN-1590 (Very Busy),#WilgePlaza to JHB-340 to DBN- 1620 (Very Busy),#DeHoekPlaza to JHB-350 to DBN- 1190 (Busy) — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 21, 2019

Motorists are asked to drive safely and expect delays.

They are also encouraged to take regular breaks at rest stops along the N3.

One accident has already occurred on Saturday morning between the Roadside/Reitz interchange and Warden in KwaZulu-Natal, but it did not cause any traffic flow disruptions.

05h37 #N3Traffic: Currenty there is an accident between Roadside/Reitz I/C 107 & Warden. However, there is nothing disturbing the flow of traffic along the #N3TollRoute. Thank you for sharing the road responsibly. Wishing everyone a fabulous festive season. Stay safe. — N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) December 21, 2019

Arrive Alive reported earlier this week that the N3 Toll Route traffic volumes can spike to between 2,000 and 3,5000 vehicles per hour on peak days, estimated to have started on Thursday, and will extend to December 24.

