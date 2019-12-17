 
 
General 17.12.2019 06:05 am

Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed ‘got help at Turkish border’

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Escaped Shiraaz Mohamed 'got help at Turkish border'

A man believed to be SA photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed begs for his life in a video, August 2019. Picture: Screenshot.

A family member confirmed that Mahomed called them at 1pm on Saturday and ‘he is in good hands’.

While there were no updates late yesterday after reports emerged that South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed had escaped captivity in Syria, a family representative said their negotiating team was working on ensuring his safe return. A statement released by South African non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers earlier revealed that the photojournalist had escaped from captivity. The statement read: “The details are sketchy but we were told Mohamed ‘escaped’ from captivity [and] was assisted by ‘friendly’ people, who were very aware of his case, given the huge publicity Gift of the Givers initiated worldwide around Mohamed’s capture.” The Mohamed family...
