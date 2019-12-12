General 12.12.2019 03:18 pm

Yolisa Matakata appointed Western Cape police commissioner

News24 Wire
Yolisa Matakata. Picture: SAPS

Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has been appointed as Western Cape police commissioner.

Matakata was acting Hawks head before Godfrey Lebeya was appointed head of the Hawks in May 2018.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcomed the appointment of a new permanent police commissioner for the Western Cape.

“The appointment will bring steadfast leadership and stability to policing in the Western Cape. We look forward to working with Lieutenant General Matakata on improving safety in our province, and on our provincial safety plan, and trust that national government will give her the support required to effectively lead the police in our province,” Winde said in a statement on Thursday.

The appointment process was mired in controversy as the DA and ANC accused each other of political interference in the process.

This, after Major General Jeremy Vearey didn’t make the shortlist, apparently because his qualifications weren’t attached, which he denied, and the post was re-advertised.

More to follow.

