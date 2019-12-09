General 9.12.2019 06:43 am

WATCH: SA’s favourite ads over the past 35 years

Citizen reporter
Kantar has compiled a list of the best-liked ads of every year from 1984 to 2018.

Ironically, the 1984 winner was one for SAA.

Other favourites with local audiences included:

  • “It’s not inside, it’s on top”, for Cremora.
  • IBM’s “Elephants” (to the tune of He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother).
  • “Taxi Two” for Chicken Licken.
  • “Baby Pram” for Sasol.
  • “Met Eish” for Klipdrift brandy.
  • Vodacom’s “Baby”.
  • Cadbury’s “Triplets”.
  • “We can fix our #Sh*t” – the “Gupta ad” for Nando’s.

You can view a compilation of all 35 ads in the below video:

