WATCH: SA’s favourite ads over the past 35 years

Ironically, the 1984 winner was one for SAA.
Other favourites with local audiences included:
- “It’s not inside, it’s on top”, for Cremora.
- IBM’s “Elephants” (to the tune of He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother).
- “Taxi Two” for Chicken Licken.
- “Baby Pram” for Sasol.
- “Met Eish” for Klipdrift brandy.
- Vodacom’s “Baby”.
- Cadbury’s “Triplets”.
- “We can fix our #Sh*t” – the “Gupta ad” for Nando’s.
You can view a compilation of all 35 ads in the below video:
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.