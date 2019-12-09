 
 
9.12.2019

The story behind SA’s favourite ad, Sasol’s ‘glug glug’

Citizen reporter
The story behind SA’s favourite ad, Sasol’s ‘glug glug’

Sasol's 'glug glug' ad. Picture: YouTube

The ad never won a Loerie but did win in England, Cannes and the US.

South Africa’s favourite TV ad over the past 35 years – as determined by the Kantar group and its Adtrack testing system – was Sasol’s “glug glug” from 1991, done by ad agency Lindsay Smithers FCB (now FCB Joburg). Kantar’s team tracked down those involved in making the ad: Andriesa Singleton, marketing communications officer for Sasol Oil; Gaby Bush, who was the creative director; and Les Sharpe, the film director. Their brief was to differentiate Sasol from its competitors, and they did this by defining their meaningful difference as performance, with the strategically brilliant payoff line, “pump up your performance”....
