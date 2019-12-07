Human remains found in Verulam water reservoir

“At this stage it is not clear how these human remains got into the reservoir compartment. The matter has been reported to the SAPS for a thorough investigation,” according to the eThekwini Municipality.

“The preliminary investigation has shown that the reservoir shutter doors were broken into.”

The officer immediately shut down the water in the reservoir. The municipality said the remains were successfully removed and the water was flushed out as a precaution to ensure water safety.

The municipality will also treat the compartment with chemicals so that water is not compromised.

“The municipality monitors water quality daily and has found no problem with it in the other compartment. During the shutdown of the reservoir compartment, the water supply to the following areas is expected to be affected: Madrona Drive, Trenance Park, Tea Estate, Buffelsdraai, Valley View Drive, Hilltop Road and Upper Amaoti.

“The municipality will dispatch water tankers to the affected areas to supply water,” it said.

