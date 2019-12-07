 
 
Unions unlikely to be part of SAA business rescue

Unions unlikely to be part of SAA business rescue

The main concern for travel insurers is that SAAs’ risk outlook and potential bankruptcy is worsening. Image: Shutterstock

It ‘is important to have an independent and impartial practitioner who is unbiased about all the role players, including the creditors, stakeholders and employees’.

By law, trade unions are not required to have a seat at the table during the selection of a business rescue practitioner, according to business rescue experts, meaning their fight to ensure inclusion in the process of selecting South African Airways’ (SAA’s) practitioner may be in vain. According to one expert, their participation could even affect the independence of the process, making it unlikely that they will be granted a say in the matter. This comes after SAA announced on Thursday night that they had selected a practitioner to lead them through the business rescue process. SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali...
