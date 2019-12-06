General 6.12.2019 09:32 pm

Tutu’s family hope to have him home by next week

News24 Wire
Tutu’s family hope to have him home by next week

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan hold their baby son Archie as they meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at the Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25, 2019. (Photo by HENK KRUGER / POOL / AFP)

Tutu is receiving treatment for a ‘recurring infection’ in Cape Town.

Anti-apartheid icon and retired Cape Town Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s family hope to have him home by next week, according to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Tutu is receiving treatment for a “recurring infection” in Cape Town.

The 88-year-old Tutu was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah said her husband was hospitalised several times in recent years for the same infection.

Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, chairperson for the foundation, said the family is hopeful that he will be discharged from hospital by next week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Retired archbishop Tutu ‘on the road to recovery’ 5.12.2019
Tutu again in hospital for ‘infection’ 4.12.2019
Faf gives Tutu a glimpse of the national underpants 11.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition