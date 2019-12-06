Anti-apartheid icon and retired Cape Town Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s family hope to have him home by next week, according to the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

Tutu is receiving treatment for a “recurring infection” in Cape Town.

The 88-year-old Tutu was admitted to hospital on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Leah said her husband was hospitalised several times in recent years for the same infection.

Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke, chairperson for the foundation, said the family is hopeful that he will be discharged from hospital by next week.

