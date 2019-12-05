Motlanthe helps schoolgirls get involved in AI

In a move to inspire schoolgirls to come up with innovative ideas, former president Kgalema Motlanthe is championing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Africa initiative – a three-day boot camp in Johannesburg from today.

AI in Africa, an annual event for girls from various parts of the country, was organised under the auspices of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation (KMF) and Fliptin Venture Builder. It will culminate in a competition for AI-based applications developed by the participants during the camp.

The winner will be announced on Saturday at WeWork in Rosebank.

“With the Fourth Industrial Revolution upon us, enabling youth with cutting-edge educational platforms, it has never been more urgent to equip them with the skills needed to take the leap into a digitally driven future,” said KMF trustee Gugu Motlanthe.

Motlanthe, deputy ministers Pinky Kekana and Buti Manamela, Greenside Design Centre CEO Des Laubscher, Microsoft national technical officer Asif Valley, data strategist Maurizio Santamicone, MTN business intelligence executive Anul Singh, Next Biosciences CEO Kim Hullet, Ground Fir & Jozi Angels founder Abu Cassim, Brand Station’s Kim August and Ruben Collin will speak at the event at the Adapt IT Johannesburg Campus.

The event will culminate in “a pitch day”, when finalists will showcase their AI-based applications on themes ranging from cyberbullying to climate change.

“The three-day exercise will expose these pupils to working environments, including how to build computer chatbots, package their individual technology solutions and pitch their innovations as young entrepreneurs to a panel of judges,” said Motlanthe.

