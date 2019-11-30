Ramaphosa to visit Precious Ramabulana’s family in Makhado

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on Sunday, visit the family of murdered student Precious Ramabulana’s family in Makhado, Limpopo.

“Since Precious’ death the women of the community have told us they feel unsafe and fearful; the arrest of the suspect will not only reassure them but bring a measure of comfort to her bereaved family.

“Earlier in the week I had requested Minister of Police to spare no effort to track down the perpetrator of this heinous crime – that we have now had an arrest truly sterling police work.

“We are keeping our promise to the women and girls of this country that our law-enforcement authorities will not hesitate to act against perpetrators of gender-based violence. We are making sure that violent criminals are apprehended and not left to roam the streets with impunity where they can attack again,” the president said in a statement.

Under the National Emergency Plan to combat gender based violence and femicide approved by Parliament, Ramaphosa announced that departments had been directed to reprioritise their budgets to allocate the necessary resources to programmes to combat gender-based violence.

This included resourcing and capacitating the SAPS to enable it to investigate cases of GBV effectively.

The 21-year-old student was attacked and killed in her student accommodation in Mokomene, Limpopo, on Sunday.

A 28-year-old suspect was arrested in Nyakelang Village, Botlokwa, at his parents’ home in connection with the murder .

Police also recovered cellular phones which possibly belonged to Precious, blood-stained clothes and possibly even the murder weapon.

