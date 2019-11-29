 
 
General 29.11.2019 06:35 am

Cope staff to fight ‘unfair dismissal’ at CCMA

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Cope staff to fight ‘unfair dismissal’ at CCMA

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota. Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

An ex-worker said they had been told that the party’s income had been reduced and it couldn’t afford salaries, but the workers don’t believe it.

After allegedly being unable to cope with financial difficulties and having to close down its Kempton Park headquarters and retrench its staff last month, the Congress of the People (Cope) might be in more trouble as ex-workers plan to take the political party to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) today for unfair dismissal. A reliable source told The Citizen she had been among the employees who had received a termination letter, dated October 29. According to the source, the letter had expressed Cope’s intention to close down the head office from November 1. It offered “vague” and...
